E-Paper | October 18, 2025

EU must suspend Israel trade agreement to add economic pressure: Amnesty chief

Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 08:20am

Agnes Callamard, the head of Amnesty International, has said pressure on Israel is still necessary because the ceasefire in Gaza “doesn’t mean the end of genocide, unlawful occupation or apartheid”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a social media post ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers next week, Callamard called on the bloc to suspend its participation in a trade deal with Israel, known formally as the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

She said a vote on whether to suspend trade benefits as prescribed under the agreement was due to be held at the meeting in Luxembourg on October 20, but “since the ceasefire, this point was dropped from the agenda”.

“The EU [and] its member states’ must keep pressure on Israel. Revoking these proposals would betray victims of genocide and apartheid. It would reward Israel’s unlawful occupation, [and] embolden perpetrators of international crimes,” Callamard said.

“The EU-Israel Agreement must be suspended.”

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...