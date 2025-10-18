EU must suspend Israel trade agreement to add economic pressure: Amnesty chief

Agnes Callamard, the head of Amnesty International, has said pressure on Israel is still necessary because the ceasefire in Gaza “doesn’t mean the end of genocide, unlawful occupation or apartheid”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a social media post ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers next week, Callamard called on the bloc to suspend its participation in a trade deal with Israel, known formally as the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

She said a vote on whether to suspend trade benefits as prescribed under the agreement was due to be held at the meeting in Luxembourg on October 20, but “since the ceasefire, this point was dropped from the agenda”.

“The EU [and] its member states’ must keep pressure on Israel. Revoking these proposals would betray victims of genocide and apartheid. It would reward Israel’s unlawful occupation, [and] embolden perpetrators of international crimes,” Callamard said.