E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Families in Gaza search for traces of loved ones among bodies returned by Israel

Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 11:59am

Inside a small hall at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, Health Ministry teams and families are making a painstaking effort to make preliminary identifications of bodies returned by Israel without names, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, told Anadolu that the ministry received through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the remains of 120 unidentified Palestinians in three batches.

He said some of the bodies bore marks of torture, burns, and field executions, while Israel provided no data or names, making identification a nearly impossible task.

Authorities in Gaza estimate around 9,500 people remain missing, some likely still under the rubble, while the fate of others remains unknown.

