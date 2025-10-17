Teachers encouraged to attain professional excellence

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has emphasised the need for teachers to move beyond traditional methods and adopt innovative, modern approaches, saying that the adoption of best practices leads to professional excellence and enhances a teacher’s stature.

He said this while addressing the ‘Best Teaching Practice Competition 2025’, organised by the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA) at the Scouts Headquarters Auditorium, Karachi.

The event was attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Special Secretary Syed Junaid Shah, STEDA Executive Director Syed Rasool Bux Shah, Chief Programme Manager RSU Dr Junaid Samo and renowned social activist Shehzad Roy, besides members of the STEDA board, education officers, teachers and a large number of students.

Paying tribute to teachers, the education minister said: “The dignity of a teacher will rise only when society collectively acknowledges their true value”.

He added that the celebration of World Teachers’ Day had been intentionally postponed to express solidarity with teachers who were raising their voices for their legitimate rights.

“Today’s ceremony is dedicated to all those teachers who, through their training and dedication, have produced outstanding human beings for our society. Nations that honour their teachers are the ones that truly progress,” he said.

The minister said that a good teacher identifies a child’s hidden potential and teaches them how to dream and pursue those dreams.

Highlighting government initiatives, he said that the teacher licensing policy had been introduced in Sindh to enhance the respect and professionalism of the teaching community.

Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, addressing the gathering, said that a teacher must continue the process of learning to remain a true guide for future generations.

Meanwhile, STEDA Executive Director Rasool Bux stated that the body had implemented the teacher licensing system and continued to focus on teacher training to improve teaching standards.

During the ceremony, awards were distributed among those teachers who demonstrated exceptional performance in the ‘Best Teaching Practice Competition 2025’.

A total of 889 teachers from across Sindh submitted their classroom teaching videos, out of whom 36 were selected for their innovative and effective teaching methods.

Teachers were encouraged to showcase lesson planning, innovation and critical thinking, the use of technology and artificial intelligence, low-cost teaching materials, communication skills, real life examples, assessment and feedback, and audio-visual techniques in their videos.

The initiative not only promotes professional creativity and healthy competition among teachers, but also opens new horizons for improving the overall quality of education.

