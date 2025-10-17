E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Historic gurdwara under threat

TOBA TEK SINGH: The historic Gurdwara Pakistan Model School located in the Kutchery Bazaar of Faisalabad is under threat because of the illegal constructions and encroachments outside and around it, Dawn has learnt.

Citizens, schoolteachers and social organisations have demanded that the administration take immediate notice and remove these encroachments, similar to its actions a few years ago when it removed all encroachments and reclaimed the school land.

Furthermore, the ancient building of the school, which was originally a historic Sikh Gurdwara, had also been dilapidated due to commercial activities and unauthorised constructions.

Mian Bashir Ijaz, in-charge of the picture gallery of the Allama Iqbal Library Historical Heritage section, said that this historic building was once considered a symbol of Faisalabad’s identity. He said the Punjab government had decided to build a historical museum in a portion of the building, however, it could not materialise and now, unfortunately, illegal shops and stalls had been built around its gates on all three sides.

Removal of encroachments around it demanded

The illegal constructions of stalls, restaurants, motorcycle parking spaces and water tanks had spoiled the beauty of the historical structure, while the constant noise and overcrowding also disrupted the students at the school. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that pedestrians can hardly pass through the area around the school.

Citizens have demanded that the administration take immediate action to remove encroachments, clean the surroundings and restore and renovate the place to preserve this valuable heritage for future generations.

ENCOUNTER: A robbery-cum-rape accused has been killed in an encounter with the Madina Town police in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Police spokesperson said that a police party was taking under arrest accused Kallash Maseeh for recovery of booty on his indication. He claimed that when the police van reached near Gutwala Forest Park on Sheikhupura Road, his accomplices attacked and snatched him from the police.

The police claimed that during the exchange of fire, the accused received bullets from his accomplices and was seriously injured, while the attackers managed to flee leaving him on the roadside. He was being shifted to the Allied Hospital but succumbed to his wounds on the way, the police claimed.

The spokesperson said that the suspect was involved in more than one dozen robberies.

Meanwhile, the Madina Town police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife. Police said accused Usman Jonni had tortured his wife Aneela Bibi over a domestic issue. As a result, she was critically injured and later died at the Allied Hospital.

