E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Up to 70 million tonnes of rubble, 20,000 unexploded ordnances in Gaza: Media Office

Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 09:06pm

There is between 65 and 70 million tonnes of rubble and debris in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports citing Gaza’s government media office.

“This rubble includes thousands of homes, facilities, and vital infrastructures deliberately destroyed by the [Israeli] occupation forces, turning the [Gaza] Strip into an environmentally and structurally devastated area and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief efforts,” the office said in a statement.

“The process of removing this massive rubble faces severe obstacles, most notably the lack of heavy equipment and machinery due to the Israeli occupation’s ban on their entry, the complete closure of border crossings, and the deliberate prevention of bringing in the materials and machinery necessary to recover the bodies of victims,” it added.

The office urged Israel to open the crossings and begin the removal process.

“Preliminary estimates also indicate the presence of about 20,000 unexploded ordnances, including bombs and missiles dropped by the Israeli army, posing a grave threat to the lives of civilians and field workers. These remnants require specialised engineering and security handling before any removal or reconstruction work can begin,” the office also said.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...