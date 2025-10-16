E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Israel and Hamas trade blame over truce violations; Rafah border reopening eyed but no date set

Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:18pm

Israel has said it is preparing for the reopening of Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt to let Palestinians in and out, but set no date as it trade blame with Hamas over violations of a US-mediated ceasefire, Reuters reports.

Government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters that Israel remained committed to the agreement and continued to uphold its obligations, demanding Hamas return the bodies of the 19 deceased hostages it had not handed over.

A senior Hamas official accused Israel of flouting the ceasefire by having killed at least 24 people in shootings since Friday, and said a list of such violations was handed over to mediators.

“The occupying state is working day and night to undermine the agreement through its violations on the ground,” he said.

