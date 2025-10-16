E-Paper | October 16, 2025

PHOTOS: Spanish unions call a general strike in solidarity with Gaza

Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 12:38pm

Demonstrators gather around smoke bombs during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters
Demonstrators gather around smoke bombs during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

Demonstrators shout slogans during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters
Demonstrators shout slogans during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

Police officers scuffle with a demonstrator during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters
Police officers scuffle with a demonstrator during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...