PHOTOS: Spanish unions call a general strike in solidarity with Gaza Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 12:38pm

Demonstrators gather around smoke bombs during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

Demonstrators shout slogans during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters

Police officers scuffle with a demonstrator during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Madrid, Spain, on October 15. — Reuters