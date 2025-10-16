E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Israeli military chief says army ‘failed’ to protect citizens on Oct 7

Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 11:57am

Marking the Hebrew anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has said in a letter to troops that the army “failed in its mission to protect the country and its citizens” that day, Al Jazeera reports.

“The correction will come from within, from us. We don’t have the power to change what was, but we do have the power to grow, as individuals and an army, to take responsibility and to learn from the past in order to fortify our security for generations,” Zamir said.

“We are investigating and will continue to investigate that day and the entire war – truthfully, transparently and professionally,” he added.

