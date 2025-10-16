Israel arrests director of Palestinian organisation monitoring illegal settlements

Israeli forces have stormed the occupied West Bank town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, and raided the home of Murad Shteiwi, director of the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC), Al Jazeera Arabic reports.

“The CWRC is a Palestinian governmental commission affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation, tasked with documenting Israel’s illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and providing legal protection to Palestinians who have had their land taken by Israeli authorities and settlers.”

Israeli forces previously arrested Shteiwi in 2014 for organising and participating in “illegal” demonstrations against Israel’s settlements, Al Jazeera added.

Meanwhile, sources told Wafa that several military vehicles also stormed the city of Nablus and raided a house on Tunis Street. Soldiers searched the premises, ransacked them and arrested the resident, Murad Imad al-Din Darwaza.