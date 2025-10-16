Remains of 2 more Gaza captives identified: Israeli military

The Israeli military has released the names of two deceased captives whose bodies were returned from Gaza last night, Al Jazeera reports.

The military said Israel’s National Centre for Forensic Medicine, in collaboration with the Israel Police and the military, identified the remains as those of Inbar Haiman and Muhammad el-Atrash.

According to the military, 27-year-old Haiman was at the Nova music festival and was killed during the October 7 attack on Israel, and her body was taken to Gaza.

Advanced Staff Sergeant el-Atrash, aged 39, served with the Israeli army’s northern brigade and was killed in fighting on October 7, and his body was also taken to Gaza, the military added.

“Hamas is required to fulfil its part in the agreement and make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages to their families for a proper burial,” the military was quoted as saying.