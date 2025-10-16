Hamas ‘intend to honour deal’ on hostage bodies: senior US advisers

Hamas aims to stick to its pledge to return the bodies of dead hostages in Gaza, senior US advisers have said, AFP reports.

Retrieving the bodies from the Palestinian territory was difficult because it had been “pulverised,” meaning that specialised equipment would be needed to get them out, they added.

“We continue to hear from them that they intend to honour the deal. They want to see the deal completed in that regard,” one of the advisers told reporters on condition of anonymity when asked if Hamas would stick to the agreement.

“There was a lot of disappointment and outrage when only four bodies were returned, and they could have just said, you know, we’re moving on,” the advisor added.

“But they returned bodies the next day and then the next day, as quickly as we give them intelligence.”