E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Punjab, Turkiye agree on joint tourism initiatives

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: Calling for joint initiatives in tourism, archaeology and museum development, the Punjab and Turkish governments have agreed to launch joint initiatives to open new avenues for cultural diplomacy and mutual learning.

This consensus was reached in a meeting between Punjab Tourism Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Prof Dr Numan Kurtulmuş at Lahore Museum on Wednesday.

Prof Kurtulmuş also expressed his desire to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in the fields of hospitality, cultural exchange and tourism promotion.

He emphasised that cultural institutions like the Lahore Museum play a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two brotherly nations.

Dr Bhutta briefed the guest on the museum’s rich history, unique artefacts, and diverse galleries that vividly portray Punjab’s vibrant cultural legacy.

He said the speaker and Turkish consul general had called for arranging meetings with travel agencies and guides of Pakistan to have MoUs in this sector.

The secretary said the Punjab government had allocated substantial funds for the rehabilitation and restoration of historical sites across the province. He said Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had also shown keen interest in the preservation of heritage and was personally monitoring initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting Punjab’s historical identity.

Dr Bhutta said Pakistan and Turkey shared deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds, and the Punjab government was eager to collaborate with Turkish institutions in heritage preservation, tourism development, and museum modernisation. He said such visits not only promote goodwill but also pave the way for future partnerships in research, conservation and capacity-building initiatives.

Lahore Museum Director Nabila Irfan and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

