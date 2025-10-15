E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Gaza families return to ruins as 90pc of homes damaged or destroyed: Unicef

Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 07:44pm

Nine in 10 homes across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed after two years of bombardment, according to Unicef, leaving families returning to neighbourhoods reduced to rubble, Al Jazeera reports.

In Sheikh Radwan, once a bustling area of Gaza City, Unicef’sTess Ingram described the devastation as leaving “a skeleton of a city”.

“This is why the humanitarian response is so important,” she said. “Unicef is here, doing everything in our power to scale up support and protect children in this moment. More than anything else, they need this ceasefire to hold.”

