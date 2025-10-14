E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Civil defence says Israeli forces kill six people in Gaza

Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:11pm

Gaza’s civil defence agency has said Israeli forces have killed six Palestinians in separate incidents while the military reported its troops had opened fire on suspects who approached their positions, AFP reports.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas, said five people were killed as they inspected their homes in the Shujaiya district of Gaza City.

In a similar incident, Bassal said an Israeli drone strike killed one person when it targeted a group of civilians in the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Younis city.

Read more here.

