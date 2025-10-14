US ex-president Clinton urges Israel, Hamas to turn ‘fragile moment into lasting peace’

Former US president Bill Clinton, who once hosted the signing of the historic Oslo Accords, has said he is “grateful” for the ceasefire in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

“Now Israel and Hamas — with the support of the United States, the region, and the world — must try to turn this fragile moment into lasting peace that provides for the dignity and security of both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said in a statement shared on X.

He also praised Trump, saying: “President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached.”