All eyes must remain on Palestine: UN’s Francesca Albanese notes risks of ‘apartheid’

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has expressed concerns about Israeli forces reportedly banning people from celebrating the release of detainees from occupied West Bank.

“They call it peace, but for the Palestinians, it risks to be apartheid at its worst,” Albanese wrote on X.

“All eyes must remain on Palestine.”

“People of the world, do not look away now. As the legacy of Nelson Mandela reminds us, no one is free until everyone is free,” the UN expert added.