Palestinians released from Israel include at least 55 Gaza health workers: advocacy group

Advocacy organisation Healthcare Workers Watch (HWW) has said the list of Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons yesterday included the names of at least 55 health workers, including 24 nurses, seven doctors and two paramedics, Al Jazeera reports.

Of those, at least 44 “were abducted by the Israeli Occupation Forces from the hospitals where they were working”, HWW said, noting that 115 more Palestinian healthcare workers from Gaza are still in Israeli detention.

HWW Co-founder and Director Dr Muath Alser said that Israel’s “systematic abduction of healthcare workers is a war crime” that has seen highly trained medical professionals held unlawfully and Palestinians deprived of medical care.

Alser called for Israel to “immediately and unconditionally release all the detained healthcare workers, including the bodies of those tortured to death in detention”.