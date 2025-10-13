E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Israel to present highest civilian honour to Trump for role in Gaza peace plan

Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:25am

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that he will present the country’s highest civilian award to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for his role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the Gaza conflict, AFP reports.

“Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future,” Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.

“It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour.”

Herzog said the award will be presented in the “coming months” and that he will inform Trump of his decision when the US president visits Israel today.

