E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Hamas says it moves living Israeli captives to 3 handover locations

Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 10:15pm

A Hamas source tells Al Jazeera the Palestinian group has moved the captives to locations in Gaza in preparation for their handovers.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a Hamas delegation will meet the International Committee of the Red Cross tonight to agree on a mechanism for handing over the abductees, adding that the process will be carried out at three locations.

Hamas is in intensive contact with the mediating countries to refine the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released. Mediators are still working to reach a final prisoner list despite Israel’s rejection of several names, the source said.

