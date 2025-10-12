Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in captives-prisoner swap: sources

Hamas insists that the list of prisoners Israel is set to release under a Gaza ceasefire deal includes seven senior Palestinian leaders, AFP reports citing sources close to negotiators.

“Hamas insists that the final list include seven senior leaders, most notably Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Ibrahim Hamed and Abbas Al-Sayyed,” a source said. This detail was confirmed by a second source.

The first source also said that Hamas and its allied groups had “completed all preparations” for handing over all the living captives and some of the deceased ones held in Gaza to Israel.