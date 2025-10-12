Release of captives held in Gaza will begin early on Monday: Israeli spokesperson Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:52pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel An Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday that the release of hostages held in Gaza will begin early on Monday morning, AFP reports. “All 20 living hostages are expected to be released together at one time,” she added. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Islamabad on Lockdown: Roads Blocked, Internet Cut Ahead of TLP Protest Gaza Roundup: Ceasefire Begins, But Bombs Still Fall Who is María Corina Machado US National Guard: Why US Troops Keep Getting Deployed At Home What’s Really Poisoning the Air in Delhi, Lahore, and Dhaka? Gaza Ceasefire: World Reacts To Israel and Hamas Signing First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Plan The 26th Amendment Case Comments Closed