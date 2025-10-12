SEE: Sicilian basketball club refuses to play match with Israeli team

Updated 12 Oct, 2025 After the slaughter There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.

12 Oct, 2025 Another rampage FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...

12 Oct, 2025 Borrowed credit AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...

Updated 11 Oct, 2025 Afghan policy Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.

11 Oct, 2025 Clearing the air UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...