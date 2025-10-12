Israeli army redeployment line cuts Palestinians off from most of Gaza’s agri land

Eyal Weizman, who heads the UK-based research group Forensic Architecture, says the so-called “yellow line” to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire deal roughly matches Gaza’s “coastal sand dune”, Al Jazeera reports.

That leaves Gaza “without the absolute majority of its agricultural areas on the fertile soils in the east”, he added.

An August report from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation found that, as of July 28, more than 86pc of Gaza’s cropland — totalling nearly 32,000 acres — was damaged by Israel’s war on the enclave, Al Jazeera added.