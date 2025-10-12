UN expert says Gaza recovery will take generations

Israel must allow tents and caravans to immediately be delivered to the Gaza Strip, a United Nations expert says according to Al Jazeera, as displaced Palestinians returning to the north of the bombarded territory have found their homes and neighbourhoods destroyed.

Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said people are finding nothing but rubble in areas from which Israeli forces have withdrawn in northern Gaza.

“The psychological impacts and trauma are profound, and that’s what we are seeing right now as people are returning to northern Gaza,” he told Al Jazeera in an interview on Saturday.