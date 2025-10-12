CJP Afridi visits farthest district of KP

ISLAMABAD: Reaffir­ming judiciary’s commitment to ensuring access to justice across most remote regions, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi undertook a visit to Upper Chitral, the farthest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he discussed the ongoing judicial reforms.

Speaking to judicial of­­ficers and members of the Bar at Booni, CJP Afridi observed that Booni had been chosen in view of a discernible disconnect between the underserved population of farthest areas and the Access to Justice Development Fund, which warranted immediate attention.

Engaging with officers there, the CJP commended their dedication under challenging circumstances and emphasised that the bench and bar are equal partners in upholding the rule of law.

The CJP also announced that over Rs3.3 billion was allocated from the relevant window of the the fund, along with grants from the federal government, to upgrade court infrastructure and public facilities by Aug 2026.

It was informed that upon completion of these locally customised projects, all districts and tehsils would have solar-powered courts, e-libraries, water filtration plants, women facilitation centres, and legal aid services for unrepresented litigants. These reforms are being implemented through the NJPMC, comprising all chief justices of the high courts.

