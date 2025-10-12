Korean embassy in Islamabad celebrates ‘K-Wave Festa’

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea hosted the K-Wave Festa: Beauty, Beats and Beyond on Saturday, celebrating the growing influence of Korean culture and its deepening ties with Pakistan.

The event commenced with an opening ceremony, where Park Jaelark, who is Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Korea, delivered the welcome remarks. In his speech, Park Jaelark highlighted the Embassy’s continuous efforts to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Korea and Pakistan.

He shared that the embassy had been organising diverse K-initiatives to enhance mutual understanding, adding that the Immersive Gallery recently inaugurated at the Islamabad Museum was one of the many projects aimed at expanding cultural cooperation.

Sabino Sikandar Jalal was the chief guest and delivered inspiring remarks, commending the embassy’s dedication to bringing Korea’s vibrant culture to Pakistan.

He emphasised how such events fostered friendship, artistic exchange, and cross-cultural appreciation between the two nations.

A major highlight of the event was the K-beauty masterclass conducted by renowned Korean makeup artist Hoseok Jung, who captivated the audience with his expert techniques and live demonstration on the popular influencer Areeka Haq.

The session provided guests with valuable insights into Korean skincare routines and the artistry behind K-beauty’s global success.

Adding rhythm and energy to the evening, Jay Kim from Korea conducted a K-Dance workshop, teaching participants popular K-pop choreography and giving them a glimpse into the dynamic world of Korean performing arts.

The venue was buzzing with excitement as guests explored various interactive stalls featuring Korean traditional foods, Hanbok dress experiences, and free Korean skincare, makeup, and cultural gift booths. Visitors enjoyed tasting authentic Korean delicacies and dressing up in traditional Hanbok attire for memorable photo moments.

The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, filling the hall of the Serena Hotel with enthusiastic participants and K-culture fans, making it a truly vibrant and unforgettable Saturday celebration.

Through events like K-Wave Festa: Beauty, Beats and Beyond, the Korean embassy continued to promote mutual cultural exchange and strengthen the friendship between Korea and Pakistan, the organisers said.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025