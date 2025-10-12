E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Delay in reconstruction of Swabi-Jehangira Road troubles residents

Muqaddam Khan Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am
An excavator digs the Swabi-Jehangira Road near Shahmansoor village for reconstruction. — Dawn
An excavator digs the Swabi-Jehangira Road near Shahmansoor village for reconstruction. — Dawn

SWABI: The residents and transporters have resented a prolonged delay in the completion of Swabi-Jehangira Road, demanding that the reconstruction work should be accelerated.

The project is of great importance for transportation needs of the people because it links Swabi with Nowshera district and capital Islamabad. The total length of Swabi-Jehangira Road is over 16 km but a portion was constructed earlier, while 11km road was in bad condition.

The conversion of the road into a dual carriageway and extension of the bridges were included in the project.

The sources in the communication and works department told Dawn on Saturday that it was Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority project and the construction activities were commenced on April 22, 2021, and its original completion date was April 21, 2024, with initial cost ofover Rs3.367 billion.

When contacted, an official in the communication and works department on condition of anonymity said: “The revised cost of over 11 kilometers road has reached to over Rs 4 billion and the revised completion date was July 21, 2025.”

However, the local people remarked another completion date is likely to be announced that, but feared the project would meet the same fate.

They said that they had been traveling for more than four years in the rising dust; each vehicle is followed by a storm of dust, while the people living at the roadside are really in hot waters. Who is responsible for this?

Iqbal Khan who belongs to Tehsil Chota Lahor said: “People with respiratory illnesses are facing extreme hardship.”

Waqib Khan, district president of public transporters said the road condition has led to frequent road accidents, resulting in loss of previous lives besides causing damage to the road runners.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...