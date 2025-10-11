Over 150 bodies arrive at Gaza hospitals as rescue crews search rubble: report

The remains of some 155 dead Palestinians have been delivered to hospitals across the Gaza Strip, including 135 bodies recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, Al Jazeera reports, citing Wafa.

After the halting of Israel’s unabated bombing, rescue crews are now able to reach destroyed buildings to recover those who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.

According to Wafa, the bodies of 60 people have been delivered to al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City; 43 to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City; 32 to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis; 16 to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah; and four to al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.