E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Eco-anxiety rising

From the Newspaper Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

THE link between climate change and mental health is often overlooked. The fact is that the climate phenomenon, more than being merely an environmental challenge, is adding to the mental health crisis. While frequent floods, wildfires, heatwaves and other natural catastrophes dominate headlines, their psychological impact is often ignored, which is not the right approach.

Extreme weather events destroy homes, displace communities, and claim hundreds of lives, leaving behind survivors with trauma, anxiety, depression and even posttraumatic stress. This year alone, monsoon-inspired floods killed hundreds of people and displaced millions. These are tragic reminders that climate-related disasters are increasing both mental strain and grief.

Moreover, climate-induced migration, food insecurity, and loss of livelihoods add to psychological distress. Farmers and labourers working in extreme weather conditions face not just economic hardship, but also stress and hopelessness. Even those who constantly worry about climate change often experience eco-anxiety, a deep fear of what the future holds.

It is time we recognised the mental health aspect of the larger climate change phenomenon. Public awareness campaigns, counselling services, and community support programmes must be integrated into climate adaptation strategies. Protecting the environment also means protecting the minds and wellbeing of those who live and breathe in that environment.

Isra Solangi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...