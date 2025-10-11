Eco-anxiety rising

THE link between climate change and mental health is often overlooked. The fact is that the climate phenomenon, more than being merely an environmental challenge, is adding to the mental health crisis. While frequent floods, wildfires, heatwaves and other natural catastrophes dominate headlines, their psychological impact is often ignored, which is not the right approach.

Extreme weather events destroy homes, displace communities, and claim hundreds of lives, leaving behind survivors with trauma, anxiety, depression and even posttraumatic stress. This year alone, monsoon-inspired floods killed hundreds of people and displaced millions. These are tragic reminders that climate-related disasters are increasing both mental strain and grief.

Moreover, climate-induced migration, food insecurity, and loss of livelihoods add to psychological distress. Farmers and labourers working in extreme weather conditions face not just economic hardship, but also stress and hopelessness. Even those who constantly worry about climate change often experience eco-anxiety, a deep fear of what the future holds.

It is time we recognised the mental health aspect of the larger climate change phenomenon. Public awareness campaigns, counselling services, and community support programmes must be integrated into climate adaptation strategies. Protecting the environment also means protecting the minds and wellbeing of those who live and breathe in that environment.

Isra Solangi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025