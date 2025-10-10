UN rapporteur calls 2023 Israeli attack that wounded journalists in Lebanon a ‘war crime’

A United Nations rapporteur has said that an Israeli attack on south Lebanon on October 13, 2023, which killed a Reuters journalist and wounded two journalists from AFP, was a war crime, AFP reports.

Morris Tidball-Binz, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, also told a press conference in Beirut that more than 1,100 women and children were killed in Lebanon during more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The attack on the journalists two years ago was “a premeditated, targeted and double-tapped attack from the Israeli forces, a clear violation, in my opinion, of IHL (international humanitarian law), a war crime”, Tidball-Binz said.

The attack killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six others, including AFP’s Dylan Collins and Christina Assi, who had to have her right leg amputated.