Gaza police say its forces will be deployed to areas Israeli army left

A statement by the Palestinian police forces in Gaza says officers “will fulfil their duties of serving and supporting citizens, and protecting public and private property”, Al Jazeera reports.

“We call on citizens to be extremely cautious and vigilant when returning to their homes and residential areas for the presence of suspicious objects, hazardous waste, and unexploded bombs,” it said. “They should not tamper with them under any circumstances and should inform the relevant authorities so they can safely remove the danger.”