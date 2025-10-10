Israel publishes list of Palestinian prisoners but Palestinian authorities deny final agreement

Israel’s Justice Ministry has published a list of 250 prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli captives still held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, Al Jazeera reports.

The list does not include the names of several senior Palestinian leaders whose release Hamas has demanded, including Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Hassan Salameh and Abbas Al-Sayyed.

However, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said there was no official agreement on the lists.

“If the final agreement is reached, the official lists will be published on the Prisoners’ Media Office platforms,” it said on Telegram.