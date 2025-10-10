Israel to allow 600 aid trucks into Gaza every day: report

Israel will allow Palestinian residents of Gaza, who left the enclave during the conflict, to return home through the Rafah crossing, Al Jazeera says citing a report by Israel’s Army Radio.

It added that 600 aid trucks, carrying food, medical equipment, shelter supplies, fuel and cooking gas, will be allowed to enter Gaza daily through the United Nations, accredited international organisations and the private sector.

The report said that Gaza residents will be allowed to exit to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, in line with the same mechanism used in the January 2025 agreement, adding that movement is subject to Israeli approval and under the supervision and inspection of the European Union mission.

There will be no restrictions on the number of people leaving Gaza for Egypt. The development means that Gaza residents who left the Strip through Egypt will be allowed to return to Gaza for the first time since October 7, 2023.

The report said that the return would begin only after reaching a coordination mechanism with the Egyptian side.