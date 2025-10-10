E-Paper | October 10, 2025

PHOTOS: Cubans rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 09:01am

A young man holds a sign during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Havana, Cuba on October 9. — Reuters
A young man holds a sign during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Havana, Cuba on October 9. — Reuters

People hold a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Havana, Cuba October 9. — Reuters
People hold a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Havana, Cuba October 9. — Reuters

A woman reacts during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Havana, Cuba on October 9. — Reuters
A woman reacts during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, in Havana, Cuba on October 9. — Reuters

