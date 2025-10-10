Awareness sessions held for polio eradication

KOHAT: The community engagement sessions aimed at promoting awareness and community participation in the upcoming ‘national polio eradication and routine immunization campaigns’ were held in Tribal tehsil Darra Adam Khel and tehsil Lachi on Thursday.

The sessions took place at the hujra of Haji Aslam Khan at Darra Adam Khel while in Lachi at the hujra of Manzoor Khan.

They were led by the district health communication support officer (DHCSO) Kohat, Zahid Hussain Afridi, and attended by the authorities concerned of the district administration and the health department.

Addressing the participants, Zahid Afridi highlighted the importance of polio vaccination and routine immunisation, stressing that reaching out every child with vaccines is a collective responsibility. He urged parents and community leaders to play an active role in ensuring the success of the campaign.

AFGHAN REFUGEES: Hundreds of Afghan refugee families and individuals have repatriated from Kohat and Hangu camps since the expiry of the last deadline of September 1, 2025.

About 343 (Three hundred and forty three) families and 675 (six hundred and seventy five) individuals have repatriated from refugee camps in Kohat and Hangu districts,

Dawn was told by the district administrator for Kohat/Hangu Amanullah Khan Wazir the other day that all of the refugees returned to their homeland willingly and nobody was being forced to leave.

To a query about the fate of those who did not want to go back, he disclosed that the government had not yet finalised policy in this regard.

