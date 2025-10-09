E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Ceasefire update already brings drop in food prices in Gaza: Christian Aid

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:43pm

Food prices are already starting to fall in Gaza with news of the ceasefire, Al Jazeera reports citing the charity Christian Aid.

“The prices of goods have started to go down and down. For example, a sack of wheat flour is 30 shekels [US $9], which is unbelievable,” said one of the charity’s consultants in the besieged enclave.

Two weeks ago, a 25kg bag of flour cost 100 shekels ($29) according to research conducted by the charity in Khan Younis on September 27. As another example, the organisation said that today a kilogram of tomatoes is approximately 50 shekels ($15), down from 80 ($24) before the ceasefire.

However, those who do not have cash and can only purchase via electronic payment are penalised with extra fees, Christian Aid has found.

