Palestinian president meets Israeli peace activists as Gaza deal announced

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:20pm

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has met with Israeli activists in Ramallah to discuss long-term peace after Israel and Hamas agreed a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

“I welcome the agreement signed today, the end of the war, and the release of the hostages,” Abbas told dozens of representatives from Israeli peace organisations assembled at the presidential palace in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

“A few months ago, [US President Donald] Trump had a plan to expel the Palestinians, but later he forgot about it,” he added.

“Nevertheless, we will remain in our homeland and establish a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank, and east Jerusalem,” he said.

Speaking from a podium in the presence of Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ayman Odeh and the Palestinian Authority’s vice-president Hussein al-Sheikh, a jovial Abbas spoke to a friendly audience, sometimes exchanging smiles and jokes with activists.

Two power cuts momentarily left all attendees in the dark, an AFP journalist reported.

Read more here.

