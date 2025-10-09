E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Hamas official calls for unified Palestinian position to ‘achieve a free and just Palestinian state’

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:43pm

Husam Badran, the head of Hamas’s national relations and a member of its political bureau, says the world came to understand that “Palestinian people deserve life and their right to self-determination and the establishment of their state on their occupied land,” Al Jazeera reports, adding that he highlighted the necessity of a unified Palestinian position.

“The final response we presented [to reach the Gaza deal] was the fruit of these extensive consultations, and work continued along the same lines during the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, while following up on all communications and meetings with all Palestinian national factions to ensure a unified position that reflects Palestinian national affairs and fully realises the interests of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Badran added, “What has been achieved today and what can be achieved in the future is thanks to the steadfastness of our people in Gaza, the sacrifices of the resistance and fighters, and the efforts of all Palestinians. This keeps hope alive for us to shape our future with our own hands and achieve a free and just Palestinian state on all our occupied land.”

