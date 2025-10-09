Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza

The Egyptian Red Crescent has said that 153 trucks carrying aid were headed into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, AFP reports.

Two sources from the Egyptian aid organisation confirmed that “153 aid trucks entered through the Rafah crossing’s bypass road, en route to the Kerem Shalom crossing, to be brought into the Gaza Strip”.

Among the trucks were 80 from the United Nations, 21 from Qatar and 17 from the Egyptian Red Crescent, they added.