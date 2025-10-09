Gaza ceasefire to begin within 24 hours after Israeli cabinet meeting: spokesperson

Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian has said there will be a ceasefire in Gaza within 24 hours after the cabinet meeting approves the deal, Al Jazeera reports.

During a news conference, Bedrosian said Israel had signed the final draft of the agreement in Egypt this morning.

Setting out the steps outlined in the deal, she said that following the 24-hour period, a 72-hour timeframe will begin for the release of the captives and prisoners.

Once the exchanges are complete, the troops will withdraw from the yellow line (shown below) and Israel will control and hold 53 per cent of the Gaza Strip, she added.