Unicef calls for urgent influx of life-saving supplies to Gaza after ‘extreme deprivation’

Unicef communications specialist for Palestine, Rosalia Bollen, has said the news of the ceasefire brings much-needed “hope and relief” but the influx of humanitarian supplies into the enclave is “integral”.

“The needs in the Gaza Strip after two years of relentless war, extreme deprivation — the needs are massive. So, every bit of aid, every bit of commercial supplies to enter will likely be life-saving,” Bollen told Al Jazeera.

“At Unicef, we’ve been tracking acute malnutrition and we’ve seen an extreme spike in cases among children under five. These children, they need access to medical supplies, nutrition supplies, food for families and they cannot afford to wait,” Bollen said.

She added that the entry of aid supplies will be “vital” in saving lives in the enclave.

“As for Unicef, our agency alone would be able to fill over 1,300 trucks with life-saving supplies as soon as we’re allowed to do so,” Bollen was quoted as saying.