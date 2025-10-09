E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Netanyahu, Trump had ‘emotional and warm’ call after Gaza deal: spokesperson

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 06:36pm

An Israeli government spokeswoman has said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held an “emotional” phone call following the announcement of a Gaza deal between Israel and Hamas, AFP reports.

“In a phone call earlier this morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his global leadership efforts to make this all possible,” Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.

“It was a very emotional and a warm conversation as both leaders congratulated each other on this historic achievement.“

