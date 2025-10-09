Medium-level flood may persist in Sutlej

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, has issued a flood alert for the river Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala, where there is already a medium-level flood situation with a water flow of 108,000 cusecs.

The authority warned that the medium-level flood situation could persist at Ganda Singhwala, during the next 48 hours.

The Sutlej flow presents a contrast to the overall rivers’ situation in the province, which the PDMA has described as “normal.”

Meanwhile, according to the authority, at the Sulemanki Headworks, the flow was 81,000 cusecs.

The water flow in the river Ravi at Jassar is 20,000 cusecs, at Shahdara 22,000 cusecs, at the Balloki Headworks 43,000 cusecs and at the Sidhnai Headworks it was 46,000 cusecs.

It says that in the river Chenab, the water flow is 57,000 cusecs, at Marala, 75,000 cusecs, at the Khanki Headworks, 70,000 cusecs, at the Qadirabad, 9,000 cusecs, at the Trimmu and Panjnad headworks it was 28,000 cusecs.

The water flow in the Sutlej and Ravi depends on the releases from Indian water reservoirs.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia says there is a possibility of increased flow in Punjab’s rivers and adjacent streams due to rains.

PDMA also stated that more than 2,200 survey teams are active in the flood-affected districts of Punjab, where 24pc of the exercise has been completed. The authority says that details of over 200,000 affected individuals have also been collected during the survey.

So far, the survey teams have identified 600,000 acres of flood-affected land, besides collecting data from 56,735 houses hit by the floods, the PDMA says.

It says that the survey also identified 7,293 livestock deaths in various districts so far.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025