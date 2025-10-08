Drap declares two drugs spurious, orders confiscation

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Wednesday declared two drugs “spurious” and ordered confiscation of the medication.

The statement by the drug regulatory authority said the Efaston tablet (Dydrogesterone 10mg) and Paracare 60ml suspension (Paracetamol 120mg/5ml) do not “contain active ingredient”.

“Such falsification poses a serious risk to public health, potentially leading to treatment failure, disease progression, and even life-threatening outcomes, particularly for patients relying on these medications for critical care,” said the Drap notification.

“The public is strongly advised not to use these purported drug products.”

The notification also advised consumers to stop using products bearing the affected batch number and contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be related to using the medication.

Drap requested healthcare professionals to exercise increased vigilance within the supply chains of institutions, pharmacies and healthcare facilities likely to be affected by the above-mentioned product,” adding that “any adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of these products should be reported.”

Earlier in July, Drap directed three pharmaceutical companies to recall “substandard” medical devices from the market and advised pharmacists and chemists to stop supplying these products.