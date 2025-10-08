Israeli minister says Hamas disarmament essential for Gaza ceasefire deal

Zeev Elkin, a member of Israel’s cabinet, has restated his expectations of any Gaza ceasefire deal, telling the country’s public broadcaster that the government will “set the rules for ending the war” and that the final picture must see Hamas disarmed and no longer in charge of the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas previously said disarming was a “red line”. Speaking to Drop Site News, senior Hamas figure Mousa Abu Marzouk called on Israel to “lower their expectations a lot in this regard”.

Abu Marzouk told the US outlet that a pledge of a “truce or a ceasefire” should be “more important than searching for how many rifles Hamas has”.