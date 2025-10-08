E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Israeli minister says Hamas disarmament essential for Gaza ceasefire deal

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 01:08pm

Zeev Elkin, a member of Israel’s cabinet, has restated his expectations of any Gaza ceasefire deal, telling the country’s public broadcaster that the government will “set the rules for ending the war” and that the final picture must see Hamas disarmed and no longer in charge of the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas previously said disarming was a “red line”. Speaking to Drop Site News, senior Hamas figure Mousa Abu Marzouk called on Israel to “lower their expectations a lot in this regard”.

Abu Marzouk told the US outlet that a pledge of a “truce or a ceasefire” should be “more important than searching for how many rifles Hamas has”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...