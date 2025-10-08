E-Paper | October 08, 2025

US, Turkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 08:57am

Senior delegates from the United States and Turkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators for a third day of talks, AFP reports.

Turkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Trump’s special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are all due to attend the talks.

“There’s a real chance that we could do something,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office yesterday, adding that US negotiators were also involved in the talks.

“I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It’s something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately.”

Trump said the United States would do “everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal” if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire.

