Man selling owls, other birds arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department arrested a young poacher who was selling owls and other wild birds in the Data Darbar area here on Tuesday.

According to wildlife officials, a young man, identified as Ahmed Ali, was allegedly selling barn and short-ear owls – very rare species – when he was arrested, adding that the birds have been seized.

They says that the owls play a significant ecological role by catching rodents.

The owls are mostly purchased by practitioners of black magic for use in various rites.

The price of owls vary depending upon the size and species of the bird, ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs30,000, the officials say.

Besides owls, house sparrows and rock pigeons have also been seized from the suspect and released, they add.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025