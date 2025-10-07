Trump says ‘real chance’ of Gaza peace deal

US President Donald Trump has said there is a “real chance” of a Gaza peace deal, as Hamas and Israeli negotiators hold indirect talks on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, AFP reports.

“We are very close to making a deal on the Middle East that will bring peace to the Middle East,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump said that US negotiators were involved in the talks now taking place in Egypt.

“There’s a real chance that we could do something,” Trump said.

“I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It’s something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately.

“Our team is over there now, another team just left, and other countries, literally every country in the world, has supported the plan.”

Trump added that the United States would do “everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal” if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire.