Swiss activists faced ‘inhumane’ treatment in Israeli detention: NGO

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 08:24pm

Swiss participants in the flotilla that tried to break through the Israeli maritime blockade on Gaza have faced “cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment” in Israeli detention, AFP reports.

The Waves of Freedom Switzerland organisation said Israel had conducted “illegal and shameful attacks on the humanitarian and peaceful flotillas”, followed by “equally illegal arrests and detentions”.

“It subjected our citizens to cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment, as defined in the International Convention against Torture, both physically and psychologically,” said the group, which goes by the acronym WOFA.

