At least 193,000 buildings in Gaza damaged in Israeli attacks as of July: UN

Around 193,000 buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, according to an analysis by the United Nations Satellite Centre of the latest figures from July, Reuters reports.

About 213 hospitals and 1,029 schools have been targeted, the analysis said.

Only 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are still partly functional, according to the World Health Organisation, and those in southern Gaza are overwhelmed.

The UN human rights office has expressed grave concern about the level of destruction in Gaza City, the enclave’s main urban centre.